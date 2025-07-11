IND vs ENG: Mohammed Siraj Pays Tribute To Diogo Jota At Lord's Test After Taking Jamie Smith's Wicket - WATCH

England vs India: In a heartfelt moment at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground, on Friday, July 11th, India speedster Mohammed Siraj paid tribute to Diogo Jota by gesturing to the late Liverpool and Portugal attacker's jersey.

Siraj, who is considered a hard-core Cristiano Ronaldo fan, hand-gestured Jota's jersey number after dismissing Jamie Smith, on Day 02 of the Lord's Test.

In the second delivery of the 107th over, Siraj dismissed Jamie Smith for 51 runs from 56 balls. Siraj delivered an outside off, the English keeper-batter tried for a big one, but it took an edge and went towards the wicketkeeper. Dhruv Jurel dived low on his right and made no mistake to grab the ball.

Mohammed Siraj Dedicates Jamie Wicket's Wicket To Diogo Jota

Diogo Jota's demise shocked the sporting world, ranging from cricket to football. Earlier on July 3rd, Jota passed away in a car crash in Spain's Zamora. Jota's younger brother, Andre Silva also present in the car, and he lost his life too.

Diogo Jota joined the English side Liverpool in 2020. Following that, the Portuguese attacker played 182 matches for Liverpool, scoring 65 goals. Jota also played in the national alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, scoring 14 goals from 49 matches for Portugal.

England's First Inning Ended At 387 At Lord's

During England's first innings at the Lord's Test, Mohammed Siraj bagged two wickets and gave away 85 runs at an economy rate of 3.60. It was Jasprit Bumrah who led the Indian bowling attack at Lord's with his five-wicket haul.

England's innings came to an end at 387 on Day 02 of the third Test match of the series. Joe Root led the England batting lineup with his 104-run knock from 199 balls. Root's knock gave the upper hand to the hosts. However, India speedster Jasprit Bumrah removed Root to take control of the crucial match.