Rishabh Pant-led Lucknow Super Giants Blasted for 'Desperation', Accused of Rushing Express Pacer Back From Injury

The Rishabh Pant-led Lucknow Super Giants slumped to their third straight IPL 2025 loss in a trot, leaving their hopes of making it to the play-offs in a very delicate situation.

Their huge loss to the Punjab Kings also dented their net run rate (NRR) significantly and they are in a situation where they must win all of their remaining games to stand a chance.

One of the main issues has been the bowling, as even after the return of Mayank Yadav did not help their dwindling fortunes in this season of the Indian Premier League.

LSG's Gamble Backfired?

And former Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians player Ambati Rayudu has now slammed LSG for the way they handled Mayank.

"I think it is a lack of confidence more than lack of pace, because once you are coming back from an injury, it is hard to really bend your back and get back to your best. We have seen Archer, it took him six months to be back at his best," Rayudu told ESPNCricinfo.

He added that it seems like LSG rushed Mayank back despite him not being ready.

"It will be tough if we say he (Mayank) is not performing, but LSG might have just shown some desperation to just get him into the mix, maybe he is not ready yet."

Mayank's Pace Drop-off

Whether LSG rushed Mayank back or not, what has been noticeable to many is the fact that the young pacer is bowling much slower.

Mayank made headlines when he bowled a ball that clocked 156.7 km/h in the 2024 season but he has not come close to that speed in 2025.