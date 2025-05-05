Good News For South Africa! Gujarat Titans Star Cleared To Play In World Test Championship Final After Doping Suspension

Gujarat Titans star player will be available for South Africa at the WTC 2023-2025 Final | Image: IPL

South Africa will square off against Australia in the Final match of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-2025, at the iconic Lord's in London. The Final game will begin from June 11th till 15th.

South Africa Hold Top Spot On WTC 2023-2025 Standings

South Africa have finished at the top of the table on the ICC WTC 2023-2025 standings with a points percentage of 69.44 and had 100 points. The Proteas have played 12 matches in the ICC tournament, winning 8 and concededing 3 defeats. They have also conceded one defeat.

On the other hand, Australia stand at the second place on the WTC 2023-2025 with a points percentage of 67.54 and have a points of 154. The Aussies have played 19 matches in the 2023-2025 season, winning 13 and conceding 4 defeats.

Months before the WTC 2023-2025 Final, South African fans were speculating whether their star pacer would be available for the crucial match or not.

Star Proteas Pacer To Play In WTC Final Against Australia

However, now the Proteas fans have a good news as the star pacer Kagiso Rabada cleared to play again after serving doping suspension. The 29-year-old fast bowler will be available for the South Africa for the WTC 2023-2025 Final.

According to the ESPNcricinfo, Rabada served one-month ban reduced from three months, for the usage of during the recently concluded SA20.

As per ESPNcricinfo, the South African Institute for Drug Free Sports (SAIDS) issued a statement confirming that Rabada failed a doping test on January 21, 2025, after the conclusion of the match between MI Cape Town and Durban Super Giants. On April 1st, Rabada was informed by the authorities. Soon after, on April 3rd, the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Gujarat Titans (GT) issued a statement indicating that Rabada had returned to South Africa for personal reasons.