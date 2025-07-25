Rishabh Pant 'Milking' His Injury Unfairly During 4th Test? Ex-England Legend Accuses India Wicketkeeper, Makes Shocking Claim

England vs India: There was much suspense around will injured Rishabh Pant walk out to bat on Day 2 of the ongoing Old Trafford Test. A report hours before Day 2 started claimed that he had fractured his toe. Once that report was out, everyone reckoned that Pant will obviously not come out to bat on Thursday. But then, he stumped one and all, as he walked out to bat after India lost the wicket of Shardul Thakur on Day 2.

Pant walked in to bat to a huge round of applause from the Old Trafford crowd as he limped his way to the crease. He looked to struggle during his brief stay as he could not play freely as the injury was troubling him.

Should Pant Have Been Timed Out?

Former England cricketer David Lloyd has reacted to Pant's knock. As per Lloyd, Pant was looking to ‘milk’ his injury and hence should have been timed out.

"I’ve never had a metatarsal, which I think is somewhere in the foot, seeing Rishabh Pant. I have had a smashed hand against Andy Roberts and a broken cheekbone. I couldn't bat on after either, although I think I did continue when I had a broken finger. Pant looked in pain; pretty heroic of him to come out, though. Northerners, whether they are tough enough, but I was in that legends lounge today, and the consensus was 'He has milking that injury. It can’t be that bad. He's milked it, coming down those steps, and one or two said, 'He should be timed out,'" said former English cricketer David Lloyd for talkSPORT Cricket.

England on Top