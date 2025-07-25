Yash Dayal, Royal Challengers Bengaluru star, finds himself in deep water again. He has been booked for allegedly raping a girl over a period of two years while emotionally blackmailing her. As per a report on NDTV, lured her by promising her a cricketing career. He reportedly invited her to a hotel in Sitapura, where the first sexual assault took place. At that time, the girl was a minor, she was 17.

Repeat Offender

And because the girl was 17 when the instance happened for the first time hence the cricketer has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Now, that is the worry as the cricketer could be in serious trouble because he has been booked under the POSCO Act. This fresh incident comes to light days after the Allahabad High Court recently stayed Dayal's arrest in connection with an FIR against him for allegedly sexually exploiting another woman.

Anil Jaiman, the Station House Officer (SHO) of the Sanganer Sadar Police Station claimed that the minor girl got in touch with the Dayal because of cricket.

In fact, the report also goes on to claim that Dayal called the girl to Jaipur during their game against Rajasthan during IPL 2025. After abuse for over two years, the minor finally registered a complain against Dayal on Thursday.

Dayal Part of IPL 2025 Champions

The RCB bowler played a pivotal role in the team's maiden IPL title. In 15 games this season, he picked up 13 wickets.