Rishabh Pant Named Captain in 'IPL 2025 Frauds And Scammers' Team; Ishan Kishan Find Spot in Iceland Cricket's Viral Post

IPL 2025: Numbers do not lie, but in this case it does! Rishabh Pant is far better player than what the numbers of his ongoing IPL season suggests. In what has been a season to forget for Pant, he has amassed 198 runs in 10 matches at an average of 24.75, including one half-century. His average has been 12.80 and his strike rate has also dropped below 100 for the first time in the tournament. While Pant is facing the heat from all quarters, Iceland Cricket has joined the bandwagon as well.

They have named an 'IPL 2025 Frauds And Scammers' team. Pant has been chosen to lead the side. The other Indian cricketers who have made this unwanted XI include Ishan Kishan, Rahul Tripathi, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Ashwin and Mohammed Shami.

The captioned the post on X: “On a rain day in Reyjavík, we give you our IPL 2025 frauds and scammers team: R Tripathi, R Ravindra, I Kishan, R Pant (c & wk), V Iyer, G Maxwell, L Livingstone, D Hooda, R Ashwin, M Pathirana, M Shami; No impact player: M Kumar.”

THE VIRAL POST

The post has gone viral as fans have reacted to it in a big way.

Lucknow's Season to Forget