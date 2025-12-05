Rishabh Pant, Nitish Reddy in; Washington Sundar, Prasidh Krishna Out - India's Predicted Playing XI For Vizag Decider vs South Africa

Ind vs SA: With the decider beckoning, it would be interesting to see if India make changes to their playing XI from the Raipur game, where they lost. While once can say South Africa had the unfair advantage of dew, but the need result is that India lost and now the series is level with all eyes on Vizag. Will India make changes to their XI is the question.

Pant, NKR in; Sundar, Krishna Out

In all probability, India are poised to make two likely changes. KL Rahul could contemplate getting Rishabh Pant or Tilak Varma in place of Washington Sundar at No. 5. Sundar has not made a lot of contribution at the No. 5 spot in the two opportunities he has got. In Ranchi, he scored 13, while in Raipur all he could score was a solitary run beore being dismissed.

Another change that would be on the cards is Prasidh Krishna making way for Nitish Kumar Reddy. Krishna was expensive in Raipur where he conceded 85 runs in 8.2 overs.

India would once again hope the two senior stalwarts - Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma - to set it up, like they did in Ranchi. For Kohli, Vizag is a happy hunting ground. At Vizag, the white-ball master averages a stunning 97.83 in seven ODIs. This includes three centuries, a 99 and a 65.

Like in the two ODIs played, the toss would again hold a lot of importance because of the presence of dew. India are yet to win a toss and Rahul would love to change that when it matters most.

India's Predicted XI For Vizag Decider

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul (C, WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh