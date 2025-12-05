Virat Kohli Mania Strikes Vizag After Ranchi Century; Tickets For 3rd ODI Sell Out in Minutes

Ind vs SA: Will lightening strike thrice? While we do not know that, Virat Kohli's consecutive centuries has already created a buzz around the Vizag ODI. Can Kohli make it a hattrick of centuries? While time will answer that question, what has been heartwarming to see is that tickets for the final ODI sold out in minutes after being put out for sale. Fans are excited to watch Kohli in prime form from close quarters. Another factor could be that Kohli will not be seen playing international cricket for quite some time after the Vizag ODI. ACA’s Media and Operations revealed that when tickets sales opened on November 28, the response was mild - but once the Ranchi century happened, the sales spiked.

‘Vanished in minutes’

“The first phase of tickets went on sale on November 28. The response wasn’t good. But after Kohli’s hundred at Ranchi, the second and third phases vanished in minutes. Nothing was left unsold,” Y. Venkatesh from the ACA’s Media and Operations team told The Indian Express.

The prices ranged from 1,200 to 18,000, but that did not stop fans from going ahead and buying them. There is no doubt that the demands have shot up because Kohli is in sublime touch.

Advertisement

Virat's Vizag Magic

At Vizag, he would be looking for another big knock. The former India captain does have very good memories of the venue. At Vizag, the modern-day master averages 97.83 in seven ODIs, including three centuries, a 99 and a 65. Traditionally, Vizag has always been a batting paradise, but with dew set to play a factor - toss becomes very important. India has emerged on the wrong side of the toss on both the ODIs. Will KL Rahul be third-time lucky?