'Can't Bat, Can't Keep, Can't Captain' - Rishabh Pant Roasted After Latest IPL 2025 Failure Despite Opening The Innings

Rishabah Pant surprised many when he came out to open the batting in the second innings of the IPL 2025 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans.

The LSG skipper has had a troubled time with the bat so far in this tournament but has had some success opening the batting in the IPL before this.

However, the move to promote himself to the top of the order was not one that paid any dividends for the Indian wicketkeeper-batsman.

Pant could only manage 21 runs off 18 balls despite his opening partner Aiden Markram scoring 58 off 31 balls at a strike rate of over 180.

Naturally, fans on social media took to trolling Pant, who is officially the most expensive player in IPL history.

Fans Troll Rishabh Pant

Can Pant Turn Things Around?

Pant was purchased for Rs. 27 crore by LSG in the mega-auction as the side needed a new captain.