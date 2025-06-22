Rishabh Pant's 'Suja Diya Maar-Maar ke' Hilarious Stump Mic Moment During ENG-IND 1st Test Goes Viral | WATCH VIDEO

England vs India: Rishabh Pant was over the moon and that was evident in his body language. After hitting a record-breaking century against England, Pant was chirpy as usual behind the stumps. There were a number of classical stump-mic moments that he gave his fans, but none came close to when he said, "suja diya maar-maar ke'. He said this while batting with Ravindra Jadeja. This was said just after a fiery spell from the English pacers.

In fact, just after he said this he was dismissed by Josh Tongue of the very next ball. Pant scored a brilliant 134. His innings was laced with 12 boundaries and six sixes. Here is the video of his conversation with Jadeja that has now gone viral.

WATCH VIDEO

Meanwhile, Pant notched up his seventh Test century, which happens to be his third against England. Pant edged MS Dhoni, who stood at six. he now holds the number two spot while Wriddhiman Saha has the third spot with three centuries.

What to Expect on Day 3?

The third day is the moving day in a Test and that is where England has flourished. On Day 3, England would like to get as close to the Indian total as possible and put pressure back on them. India on the other hand would realise they need wickets to keep their control over the game. It would be interesting to see how the pitch plays on the third day.