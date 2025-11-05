Rishabh Pant Set For Comeback; India's Predicted Squad For Test Series vs South Africa

India vs South Africa: When the Board of Control of Cricket in India announce the 15-member squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against South Africa at home, the big news would be the return of wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant. The first-choice India wicketkeeper has been out of action since the England tour due to a toe injury he picked up during the 4th Test at Manchester.

Pant's Comeback Certainty

Pant proved his fitness by leading India A to victory in the first four-day game against South Africa A at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru last week. The southpaw hit a crucial 90 in the second essay as India-A gunned down a target of 275. With him back in the squad, in all probability, N. Jagadeesan would have to make way.

The selectors reportedly met on Wednesday to zero-in on the squad that would feature in the two Tests. In all probability, the squad would remain more or less the same apart from Pant that featured in the two Tests against West Indies at home recently.

The two Tests against South Africa promises to be a mouthwatering clash. The Proteas are the reigning world champions, while India are a team to reckon with at home. Crucial WTC points would be up for stake and hence it would be all to play for when the two sides meet.

India's Probable Squad

Shubman Gill (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Rishabh Pant (wk/vc), Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav