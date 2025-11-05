Updated 5 November 2025 at 16:28 IST
Suryakumar Yadav's Plea to AB de Villiers Ahead of ODI Series vs South Africa: 'Please Help me'
Ind vs SA: Suryakumar Yadav has not been in good form in the T20Is and is not in the reckoning for ODIs and hence he has a plea for AB De Villiers.
Ind vs SA: India's T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav has not been in good form in the shortest version of the game and in ODIs - he is not even in the reckoning. Ahead of the India's home series against South Africa, he has a request. Suryakumar has made a plea where he wants former South African legend AB De Villiers to help him overcome his rough patch and do well in ODIs as well.
‘Please help me!’
"If I meet him soon, then I would like to ask him how he managed to balance his T20I and ODI games. I haven't been able to do so. I thought ODIs should be played like T20Is. I want to ask him what he did to be successful in both formats," Suryakumar Yadav said on Vimal Kumar's YouTube channel.
"AB, if you are listening to this, please get in touch with me quickly because there are three or four important years ahead for me. I'm very keen on playing ODI cricket as well. Please help me! I couldn't balance T20Is and ODIs," he added.
In the shortest version, Suryakumar has breached the 30-run mark on only two occasions in his last nine outings. And on four occasions, he could not even get double-digit scores.
In the ODIS, where he is not a regular fixture - has amassed 773 runs at an average of 25.76 in 35 outings.
Can SKY Bounce Back to Form?
He is a quality players and of course he can easily bounce back to form. Suryakumar would be playing the final two T20Is against Australia and he would hope he gets among the runs and shuts his critics.
