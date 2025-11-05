Suryakumar Yadav's Plea to AB de Villiers Ahead of ODI Series vs South Africa: 'Please Help me'

India's Suryakumar Yadav walks off after losing his wicket to Australia during their T20 cricket match in Melbourne | Image: AAP via AP

Ind vs SA: India's T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav has not been in good form in the shortest version of the game and in ODIs - he is not even in the reckoning. Ahead of the India's home series against South Africa, he has a request. Suryakumar has made a plea where he wants former South African legend AB De Villiers to help him overcome his rough patch and do well in ODIs as well.

‘Please help me!’

"If I meet him soon, then I would like to ask him how he managed to balance his T20I and ODI games. I haven't been able to do so. I thought ODIs should be played like T20Is. I want to ask him what he did to be successful in both formats," Suryakumar Yadav said on Vimal Kumar's YouTube channel.

"AB, if you are listening to this, please get in touch with me quickly because there are three or four important years ahead for me. I'm very keen on playing ODI cricket as well. Please help me! I couldn't balance T20Is and ODIs," he added.

Advertisement

In the shortest version, Suryakumar has breached the 30-run mark on only two occasions in his last nine outings. And on four occasions, he could not even get double-digit scores.

In the ODIS, where he is not a regular fixture - has amassed 773 runs at an average of 25.76 in 35 outings.

Advertisement

Can SKY Bounce Back to Form?