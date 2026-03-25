Updated 25 March 2026 at 15:39 IST
Rishabh Pant Tipped For Game-Changing No. 3 Spot At LSG In IPL 2026: 'Maybe There Is An Opportunity For Him'
Rishabh Pant joined Lucknow Super Giants during the mega-auction before the start of the IPL 2025 for a massive amount of Rs. 27 crore.
- Cricket
- 3 min read
IPL 2026: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will begin their campaign in the 2026 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on April 1 against Delhi Capitals at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.
The Lucknow-based franchise endured a disappointing run in the 2025 edition of the cash-rich league, finishing seventh on the points table with 12 points and a net run rate of -0.376. LSG played 14 matches last season, winning six and losing eight.
Former Cricketer Opens Up On LSG's Batting Lineup In IPL 2026
Speaking on JioStar, former South African cricketer Faf du Plessis shared his thoughts on the batting order for LSG in the upcoming season, particularly on where skipper Rishabh Pant should bat.
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He suggested that Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh should continue as the opening pair for the franchise in the 19th season of the tournament. Du Plessis added that Pant could be most effective at the number three position, while Nicholas Pooran should move down to number four.
“Looking at LSG’s 2026 auction and their strategy around who they signed, you see that top-heavy batting line-up – Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran are the main ones alongside Pant. Pooran is maybe the only guy who can slide down. But the success Marsh and Markram had at the top of the order for LSG last season is probably something I would expect them to start with again. So, maybe there is an opportunity for Pant to bat at number three. The numbers suggest that for him to be the best player he can be, number three looks good. I see him batting at number three for LSG this season with Nicholas Pooran sliding down to number four,” Faf du Plessis said.
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LSG Signed Rishabh Pant For Whopping Amount Before IPL 2025
Lucknow Super Giants signed Rishabh Pant for a record-breaking Rs. 27 crore, making him the most expensive cricketer in IPL history. Pant joined the franchise during the mega-auction ahead of IPL 2025.
Rishabh Pant has played 125 matches and 123 innings in his IPL career, scoring 3,553 runs at a strike rate of 147.61 and an average of 34.16. He has registered two centuries and 19 half-centuries in the league. In IPL 2025, Pant featured in 14 matches and 13 innings, amassing 269 runs at a strike rate of 133.16 and an average of 24.45.
Published By : Aniket Datta
Published On: 25 March 2026 at 15:39 IST