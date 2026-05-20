Rishabh Pant to be PUNISHED by BCCI? LSG Captain Allegedly Uses 'F-word' On National TV After Loss vs RR in IPL 2026 Match

RR vs LSG, IPL 2026: Will Rishabh Pant be penalised by the BCCI for using the 'F-word' on National TV or will he escape? Up until now, there is nothing official as the suspense grows. One feels Pant may escape getting reprimanded. The LSG captain was gutted after LSG lost against Rajasthan on Tuesday in Jaipur by seven wickets. Following the loss, Pant used the 'F-word' during the post-match presentation.

While speaking at the post-match presentation, he insisted that his side remains ‘a f***ing good team’ despite slipping to another high-scoring loss in the Indian Premier League.

Pant to be PUNISHED?

“We are proud as a team regardless of what our situation is right now. The kind of team we have, we know we can win this. Regardless of anything, we are confident enough as a team and as individuals. It hasn’t gone our way, and everyone knows that, but that doesn’t take away the fact that we are a f***ing good team,” the LSG skipper said after the loss.

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While acknowledging the opposition's quality of execution, Pant felt his side missed out on a slightly higher total after a strong start.

“I think there are a few ways to look at it. In the middle overs and then in the last over, the way Archer bowled, I think it was really good. But we could have actually scored five or ten runs more on this kind of wicket when you get that kind of start, and we just couldn’t capitalise in the last over,” Pant said.

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