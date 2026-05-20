Riyan Parag Blasts IPL 2026 Commentators Over Personal Attacks After RR Beat LSG; Asks Them to 'Talk About Cricket'

RR vs LSG, IPL 2026: Riyan Parag spoke his heart out after Rajasthan beat Lucknow by seven wickets in Jaipur. Parag, who was caught up in the vaping row, has had a torrid season at the IPL on a personal level. In fact, he was in no mood to mince words as he attacked the IPL commentators for making personal attacks on him. During his presser, he actually asked them to talk about cricket as the nation loves the game.

'Talk about cricket'

"I feel, whatever is happening outside, especially commentators whose voices are reaching the people, I would just request them to love cricket, talk about cricket, and I feel a sport that is so important to a country, in which we are the best, I feel it should be treated with some respect and only cricket should be talked about, nothing else," he said.

Parag also went on to praise young Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for his maverick 38-ball 93. Sooryavanshi, who emerged as Royals match-winner, hit 10 sixes during his knock.

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Chasing 221, RR began in ruthless fashion. Yashasvi Jaiswal set the tone immediately, carving and pulling Akash Singh for a string of boundaries in a 23-run opening over that set the tone for a powerplay dominated by the hosts.

The introduction of pace only fueled the aggression, with Sooryavanshi, playing yet another fearless knock, joining the assault with clean hitting over cover and mid-wicket, as RR raced to 84/1 in the first eight overs. From there on in, there was no looking back for the Royals as they cruised to a win.

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