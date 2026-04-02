Rishabh Pant Will Continue Opening in IPL 2026? LSG Captain Answers Million-Dollar Question

IPL 2026: Rishabh Pant opened the batting for LSG against Delhi Capitals but it did not turn out to be good as he perished early for seven off nine balls. Pant did not look at ease in his nine-ball stay. Eventually he was dismissed due to an unfortunate runout at the non-striker's end. Mitchell Marsh hit the ball hard and straight, it got the bowlers fingertip on the way before hitting the stumps.

It seemed he did not know to go hard or to take it easy and seemed to be caught up in the dilemma.

Pant's Unfortunate Dismissal

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So, will he continue to open the batting going ahead in the season? This question was posed to him at the post-match presentation after the loss. Pant responded to it. As per Pant, it is 50:50 - but he also assured all that he will certainly occupy the top-order even if he is not opening.

‘It’s a 50-50 call’

"I think it’s a 50-50 call, but we’ll see. But you will definitely see me in the top order," Pant said at the post-match presentation.

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