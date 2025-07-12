'Rishabh Pant Will Teach England': Michael Vaughan's Tweet On The 'Moving Day' Of Lord's Test Attracts Contrasting Reactions From Cricket Fans

India vs England: Contrary to the Headingley and the Edgbaston Test, the third Test match of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series which is being played at Lord's has been equally poised so far. England seemed to have learnt their lessons from the failures in Edgbaston, and they have dropped the 'Bazball' template for the Lord's Test in order to try and go 2-1 up in the series. Joe Root, in particular, was England's guiding force as he scored his 37th Test ton.

Michael Vaughan Warned About The Rishabh Pant Effect

There are no questions about the impact that Rishabh Pant has in the longest format of the game. The Indian wicketkeeper-batsman is highly unpredictable and is nothing short of a nightmare for the opposition captain. KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant are all set to resume proceedings for India on the moving day of the Test match.

Prior to the third day, ex-English skipper Michael Vaughan shared a tweet on his X (formerly known as Twitter account) and shared his analysis of the Lord's Test so far. Vaughan also reiterated the fact that England are ahead in the game and they will need a good lead in the first innings. Cricket fans were quick to react to Vaughan's post and reminded him of the Rishabh Pant effect.

Here Are The Reactions

Ball Change Controversy Grabs The Spotlight In Lord's

The ball change controversy has hogged away all the limelight from everything good that has happened in this Test match so far. The Dukes ball losing shape and going soft too quickly has overshadowed Bumrah's fifer and Root's stellar and gritty ton. England piled up a total of 387 runs in the first innings.