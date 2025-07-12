IND vs ENG: Shubman Gill Shatters Virat Kohli's 7-Year-Old Record Despite Failing To Score Big In The First Innings Of Lord's Test

IND vs ENG: The ongoing third Test match of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series that is being played at Lord's has been an even affair so far. England have managed to find some rhythm for the first time in this Test series and they will fancy their chances of taking a much-needed lead in the series. India, on the other hand, are banking on KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant's batting prowess as they trail by 242 runs in the first innings.

India do have a very peculiar challenge on their hands. This is the first time that their skipper Shubman Gill did not trouble the scorers despite being in some sublime form and the team still trails by over 240 runs as they head into the third day of the Lord's Test. Before the start of the ongoing India vs England series, Shubman Gill was very vocal about the fact that he wanted to become the highest run-getter of this series and he has lived up to his word. Gill scored 16 runs from 44 balls before he was dismissed by Chris Woakes.

Shubman Gill Shatters Virat Kohli's Record

Shubman Gill had plenty of challenges to overcome in his first Test series as the captain of India, but the manner in which he has led the young Indian team so far will go down as one of the illustrious chapters in the golden history of Indian cricket. Gill not only scored big hundreds, but also shattered some monumental records in the Test series.

The Indian skipper might have experienced a rare failure in the Lord's Test, but he did shatter a seven-year-old record that belonged to Virat Kohli. Courtesy of the sixteen-run knock that Gill played at Lord's, he has now overtaken Virat Kohli in the list of Indian skippers with most Test runs against England in a single series.

List Of Indian Skippers With Most Runs In A Single Test Series Against England

Shubman Gill (2025): 601 runs

601 runs Virat Kohli (2018) : 593 runs

: 593 runs Mohammad Azharuddin (1990) : 426 runs

: 426 runs Sourav Ganguly (2002): 351 runs

Jasprit Bumrah Registers His Name On The Honours Board