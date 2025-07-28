Will Jasprit Bumrah Feature At Oval Against England? Head Coach Gautam Gambhir Offers Crucial Update

Team India showed some brilliant grit and determination as to play out a brilliant draw against England in the 4th Test at Old Trafford, Manchester. Riding on KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar's sensational batting display, India kept their hopes alive in the five-match Test series.

Gautam Gambhir Offered Jasprit Bumrah Update

England looked to be on their way to a famous victory over Shubman Gill and Co. as both Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan went back very cheaply. But Gill and KL Rahul formed an indomitable partnership, which proved to be the bedrock and another valiant partnership between Jadeja and Sundar ensured India enter the final Test with some much-needed confidence.

Jasprit Bumrah didn't have the influence in Manchester as the fast bowler didn't have the best of an outing. It was pre-decided that Bumrah would only be a part of three Test matches, but Gautam Gambhir didn't divulge whether the 31 year old will be iunleashed in the final Test match as India will eye to level the series at the Oval.

As quoted by ANI, he said, "There has been no discussion about anyone and no decision has been made whether Jasprit Bumrah will play in the last test match or not. Ultimately, whoever plays, whether they play or not, they will try and do the job for the country.

"All fast bowlers are fit, there is no injury."

