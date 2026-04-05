Riyan Parag Hailed For Brilliant Captaincy After Rajasthan Royals Beat Gujarat Titans In IPL 2026 Thriller

IPL 2026: Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan hailed Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Riyan Parag for his leadership and key tactical decisions following the team's thrilling victory by six runs against the Gujarat Titans in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season.



Speaking on JioHotstar, Pathan highlighted how Rajasthan's win and the captain's decisive calls in the final overs boosted confidence in Parag's leadership.



"This was the best game of the season so far. It was very important for Rajasthan that Riyan Parag commands that respect while leading the side. He made that difficult call in the last over, and that decision went in favour of Rajasthan, which will give him a lot of confidence as a leader," Pathan said.



The former Indian all-rounder elaborated on the captain's key tactical decision, opting to send Jofra Archer to bowl the 19th over. "Generally, you go with your more experienced bowler in the penultimate over. Jofra used his experience, used his pace, and didn't give any room to either Rabada or Rashid Khan, who were going strong. That overset it up nicely for Tushar Deshpande, because if GT had gotten 10 runs off it, the game would have been done then," Pathan added.



Pathan also lauded Tushar Deshpande, who held his nerve and executed precise yorkers under pressure to secure the win for Rajasthan. "It was a special over from Jofra and a credit to Tushar Deshpande, who held his nerve and bowled accurate yorkers, one after the other, to get his side home," he said.



The 2008 champions held their nerve to secure a thrilling victory over the Gujarat Titans. Despite a valiant effort from GT's Sai Sudharsan and a late surge from Rashid Khan and Kagiso Rabada with the bat, RR spinner Ravi Bishnoi's four-wicket haul proved to be the difference.

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The match went down to the wire as GT required 11 runs in the final over, but RR's Tushar Deshpande kept his cool and only conceded four runs and also took the wicket of Rashid Khan (24 runs off 16 balls), who combined for a 43-run partnership with Rabada (unbeaten 23 off 16 balls).



With the win, RR now sit atop the IPL 2026 points table with four points in their two matches so far and a Net Run Rate (NRR) of +2.233. For GT, on the other hand, it marked their second consecutive loss and also the first time they faced defeats in the first two matches of the IPL season.



Bishnoi was the wrecker-in-chief as he claimed four wickets. Introduced as an Impact Player, Bishnoi tore through the GT middle order, finishing with remarkable figures of 4 for 41 in 4 overs.



The leg-spinner got rid of opener Sai Sudharshan, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar and Rahul Tewatia, breaking the back of GT's middle order. This remarkable performance with the ball helped Bishnoi to earn his first Player of the Match this season.