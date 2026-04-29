Riyan Parag Lambasts Critics After RR End PBKS' Unbeaten Run in IPL 2026: 'Everyone Watching, Everyone Commentating...'

PBKS vs RR, IPL 2026: Riyan Parag seemed all fired up after the six-wicket win over the Punjab Kings on Tuesday. After Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi laid the foundation for the mammoth chase, Donovan Ferreira (52*), Shubman Dubey (31*), and captain Riyan Parag (29) took over and got them over the line. After the game, Parag hit back at critics who doubted their middle-order.

‘Everyone watching, everyone commentating’

“Everyone watching, everyone commentating – that was their concerns, not our concerns," Parag said during the post-match presentation.

“We trust our players and their abilities a lot. When the middle-order doesn’t fire, the openers, number three and the lower order have to like pick it up. When the middle-order fires and someone from the top doesn’t get runs or goes at a slower rate, we pick it up. So as a team, I feel we have confidence and trust in every one of them. All the reasons and all the worries are outside, not for us," he added.

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He also reckoned the game was close to being RR’s best of the tournament so far.

“Yeah, 100%. I feel we could have bowled a few overs better here and there and batted a few overs better in the middle, but around, I’d say around 35 overs, but you’re never going to get 40 overs, but then that aspiration has always to be that you’ve gonna play 40 overs of good cricket," he concluded.

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