Riyan Parag to be Banned For Two IPL 2026 Games For Vaping During PBKS-RR Match?

PBKS vs RR, IPL 2026: Riyan Parag could land himself in trouble for vaping inside the Rajasthan Royals dressing room during an IPL 2026 game. The incident took place on Tuesday during their game against table-toppers Punjab Kings in New Chandigarh. The incident took place just after Parag was dismissed. To be precise, the cameras caught him in the act during the 16th over of the game. What adds to the attention is his poor form with the bat. He has been woefully been out of form in the ongoing season.

Will Parag be Face Ban?

It is not clear what will happen as there is nothing official on this from the IPL Disciplinary Committee. For the unversed, Parag could face a ban as smoking of any kind during IPL games is strictly prohibited. The clip has also been garnering a lot of eyeballs because e-cigarettes or vapes are banned in India under The Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act (PECA), 2019, which prohibits their production, sale, purchase and use, with violations attracting fines and even imprisonment.

As of now, there has been no official confirmation yet from the IPL regarding the clip or any potential breach of conduct. It would be interesting to see what happens.

Advertisement

Royals Edge Kings

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Royals executed a sensational run chase to defeat the table-toppers by six wickets. Chasing a colossal target of 223, the Royals relied on a historically explosive start from Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and a composed finishing masterclass by Donovan Ferreira to cross the line with four deliveries to spare. The result ended Punjab’s spectacular six-match unbeaten streak, proving that even the most dominant force in the tournament can be outgunned on a true batting surface.

Looking ahead, Shreyas Iyer's men will use this reality check to recalibrate their death-bowling strategies, particularly targeting the alarming economy rates of their pace attack. The Royals, overflowing with confidence after successfully hunting down 223, will look to ride this massive wave of momentum into their upcoming fixture.