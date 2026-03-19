Riyan Parag Weighs In On Impact Of Sanju Samson’s Absence In Rajasthan Royals Squad: 'He Cannot Be Compared To Anyone Else'

IPL 2026: Skipper Riyan Parag highlighted the challenges Rajasthan Royals will face in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 following the exit of Sanju Samson.

Samson had been a loyal servant of the Royals, spending 11 seasons with the franchise. He only played for Delhi Capitals in the 2016 and 2017 seasons; for the rest of his career, he was part of Rajasthan Royals.

Ahead of IPL 2026, Samson joined Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for a whopping Rs. 18 crore. The Rajasthan Royals traded him for Ravindra Jadeja.

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Riyan Parag Opens Up On Sanju Samson's Exit From Rajasthan Royals

Speaking to the media, Parag showered praise on Samson, calling the wicketkeeper-batter “unique.” He even compared Samson to Virat Kohli, saying that neither can be replaced.

He also expressed hope of rectifying the mistakes the franchise made in the previous season of the cash-rich league.

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“Sanju’s game is unique; he cannot be compared to anyone else. It is like asking, ‘Who is Virat Kohli’s replacement?’—it simply isn’t possible. However, every player plays to win, and everyone possesses different capabilities. As you may have observed last season, we were losing matches in the final stages. Had we played with more freedom—or if we had managed to hit a boundary at a crucial moment, or conversely, prevented the opposition from doing so—we would have progressed further in the IPL. This time around, we are specifically addressing and rectifying those past mistakes,” Parag said, as quoted by ANI.

Sanju Samson's Numbers In IPL

Samson has played 177 IPL matches, scoring 4704 runs in 172 innings at a strike rate of 139.04 and an average of 30.94. In IPL 2025, the 31-year-old featured in nine matches, scoring 285 runs at a strike rate of 140.39 and an average of 35.62.

Rajasthan Royals’ newly appointed skipper also opened up on the team’s combination, saying they have an “excellent” bowling attack.

“We possess an excellent combination of both spin and fast bowlers. Similarly, in our batting lineup, we have ensured a good balance between right-handed and left-handed batsmen. We have high expectations from Ravindra Jadeja; he is a magnificent all-rounder,” he added.