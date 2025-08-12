Riyan Parag Reason Behind Sanju Samson Snapping Ties With Rajasthan Royals? Ex-CSK Star's Huge Claim Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

IPL 2026: Sanju Samson has become the headline maker ahead of the mini-auction before IPL 2026. After he expressed his desire to snap ties with Rajasthan Royals, there has been much speculation over why he took the call. Days after his call to leave RR, former IPL cricketer Subramanian Badrinath has given his two cents on the issue.

‘Riyan Parag is the reason’

As per Badrinath, he is certain Riyan Parag is the reason why Samson has opted to leave the Royals. Badrinath reckons why should Samson stay at RR if Parag is being considered for captaincy.

“I feel Riyan Parag is the reason. If you consider him for captaincy, how do you expect someone like Samson to stay?," said Badrinath on his YouTube channel.

Will Samson Join CSK?

There are rumours doing the rounds that Samson may join Chennai Super Kings. Badrinath reckons if that happens, Samson would be a like-for-like replacement for MS Dhoni.

“If Sanju Samson does come to CSK, then he could be the like-for-like replacement for MS Dhoni. Samson is a batter who can bat in the top three or four spots in the batting order. He is not someone who could fit in the number five or six spot in the playing XI. CSK are strong in those areas of the playing XI. Mhatre is settled, Gaikwad is settled, Brevis is settled," he said.