Riyan Parag's Rajasthan Royals Unveil New Match Jersey Ahead Of IPL 2026

IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals unveiled their new jersey for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season on Wednesday in Jaipur. The winners of the inaugural IPL season in 2008, the Royals shared the news with an Instagram post.

"New look, same Halla Bol. Jersey: Revealed," the caption said.

The newly appointed captain, Riyan Parag, was present at the event with destructive teenage batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi. They displayed their new jerseys for the IPL 2026 season at the event.

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Bishnoi, 25, was acquired by the Rajasthan Royals (RR) for Rs 7.2 crore at the mini auction in December last year. Born in Jodhpur, his move to the franchise is considered a homecoming as he initially started his journey as a net bowler for the team.

The franchise is likely to travel to Guwahati on March 26, 2026, for its season-opening match-up against CSK on March 30, as per the fixtures announced by the IPL Governing Council.

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Notably, the Rajasthan Royals were involved in one of the biggest trade-offs in IPL history ahead of the IPL 2026 season.

Sanju Samson, who had been the face of Rajasthan Royals for more than a decade, representing the franchise across 11 seasons, was traded to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and will now don the yellow colours.

Rajasthan Royals, in turn, got Sam Curran and India's seasoned all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who were traded to the inaugural champions.