WATCH | Riyan Parag CAUGHT Vaping in Rajasthan Royals Dressing Room Triggers Controversy in IPL 2026
PBKS vs RR, IPL 2026: Things are going from bad to worse for RR captain Riyan Parag. In a fresh controversy in IPL 2026, Parag has been caught vaping in the dressing-room.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
PBKS vs RR, IPL 2026: Things are going from bad to worse for RR captain Riyan Parag. In a fresh controversy in IPL 2026, Parag has been caught vaping in the dressing-room. The incident took place during Royals game versus Punjab Kings on Tuesday in New Chandigarh. The cameras panned towards the dressing-room during the 16th over of the game. The moment is being talked-about as it happened just after the RR captain perished for 29 off 26 balls. Here is the clip that has now gone viral.
WATCH VIDEO
Parag has been facing immense backlash for a long time over his form with the bat. He has not been among the runs. Despite that, the Royals edged Punjab Kings in a thriller. The Royals won the game by six wickets. Following the game, Parag spoke about how the players are taking one game at a time and not looking too far ahead of themselves.
"I think as a team, what we've discussed right before the start of the tournament, I feel we treat this as a game. I know everything around it, it has a lot of value, but for us, I think it's again, when we lost last game, it was about the mistakes, the errors, what we did well. Same thing today. I thought we could have restricted them for a little lower, but then the batters picked up the slack. But yeah, next game, I feel moving forward, we discuss about this, review it, and then move forward," Parag said at the post-match presentation after the win.
Advertisement
The Royals find themselves in the third spot in the points table. They have won six out of nine games and look good to make it to the playoffs.