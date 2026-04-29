WATCH | Riyan Parag CAUGHT Vaping in Rajasthan Royals Dressing Room Triggers Controversy in IPL 2026

PBKS vs RR, IPL 2026: Things are going from bad to worse for RR captain Riyan Parag. In a fresh controversy in IPL 2026, Parag has been caught vaping in the dressing-room. The incident took place during Royals game versus Punjab Kings on Tuesday in New Chandigarh. The cameras panned towards the dressing-room during the 16th over of the game. The moment is being talked-about as it happened just after the RR captain perished for 29 off 26 balls. Here is the clip that has now gone viral.

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Parag has been facing immense backlash for a long time over his form with the bat. He has not been among the runs. Despite that, the Royals edged Punjab Kings in a thriller. The Royals won the game by six wickets. Following the game, Parag spoke about how the players are taking one game at a time and not looking too far ahead of themselves.

"I think as a team, what we've discussed right before the start of the tournament, I feel we treat this as a game. I know everything around it, it has a lot of value, but for us, I think it's again, when we lost last game, it was about the mistakes, the errors, what we did well. Same thing today. I thought we could have restricted them for a little lower, but then the batters picked up the slack. But yeah, next game, I feel moving forward, we discuss about this, review it, and then move forward," Parag said at the post-match presentation after the win.

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