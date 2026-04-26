WATCH | Pakistan Journalist TROLLS Babar Azam With Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's 36-Ball Century Mention: 'Don't Want to Answer...'

PSL 2026: Babar Azam found himself in an uncomfortable spot on Sunday when a Pakistani journalist compared his strike rate with that of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The journalist pointed how Babar scored a 40-ball 50 on a day when a 15-year-old from India hit a 36-ball century in the IPL. Embarrassed on hearing the question, Babar ducked it by saying he would not like to answer the question.

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Pakistani Journalist: "In IPL, A 15 Year old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Scored 36 Balls 100 today and on the same day you scored 40 balls 50, Don't you think PAKISTAN need to change their game?"

Babar Azam: "Leave it, I don't want to answer your question."

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Teen sensation Sooryavanshi hit the third fastest century in the history of the IPL, yet he ended up on the losing side. Despite the loss, Sooryavanshi has once again proved his worth and is certainly Rajasthan Royals' biggest asset at the moment. His century was laced with 12 sixes and five fours. There is no doubt that he has set the IPL 2026 season on fire already.

On the other hand, Babar has constantly been facing backlash over his poor strike rate. Babar, who is leading Peshawar Zalmi, lost their game against Lahore Qalandars by six wickets despite posting 199.

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