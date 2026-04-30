Riyan Parag Vaping Controversy: BCCI Fines RR Captain 25 Per Cent For 'Smoking Act' During IPL 2026 Match

Riyan Parag Vaping Controversy: In what was expected, Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag has been fined 25 per cent of his match fees for his 'smoking act' during an IPL 2026 game. The Rajasthan captain was spotted vaping inside the dressing-room during their game against Punjab Kings at the New Chandigarh ground.

Parag has been charged by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for violating a Level 1 offence under Article 2.1 of the Player Code of Conduct (COC). As per Cricbuzz, a notice has been sent to the player.

For the record, "The Article 2.21 is intended to cover all types of conduct that bring the game into disrepute and which is not specifically or adequately covered by the specific offences set out in the COC."

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The article also covers acts of misconduct in public places. "By way of example, Article 2.21 may (depending upon the seriousness and context of the breach) prohibit, without limitation, the following: (a) public acts of misconduct; (b) unruly public behaviour; and (c) inappropriate comments which are detrimental to the interests of the game."

Royals Set to Make Playoff?

The Rajasthan side have been in very good form this season and a big reason for that is the explosive batting of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi at the top of the order. With six wins in nine games, Rajasthan are currently fourth in the points table and look good to make the playoff. Rajasthan would take on Delhi Capitals in their next game on May 1. Given their form, Rajasthan would start hot favourites.