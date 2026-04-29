Riyan Parag Vaping Row: Two Other Controversies Featuring RR Captain Shows he is Prone to Mischief

Riyan Parag Vaping Row: For starters, let us clear this that the vaping incident is not the first time Riyan Parag has found himself in trouble. The RR captain has found himself in trouble in the past as well. But before we list out the other instances where Parag was guilty of mischief, let us give you an update of what has happened that has put the spotlight on the RR captain.

Rajasthan Royals beat Punjab Kings in a thriller in New Chandigarh by six wickets. It was a near-perfect night for the Royals but things took a negative turn when a clip of Parag surfaced on social space. In that clip he was spotted using a vape. The incident took place just after Parag was dismissed.

In the past as well, Parag has found himself in trouble. Here are other such instances.

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SMAT Celebration: After reaching a fifty and taking Assam over the line against Bengal in 2023 in a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match, Parag turned towards the pavilion, making a gesture that appeared to say, “I stand on a different level compared to the others.”

YT Search Row: Not long back, Parag found himself in the spotlight once a recording of a live stream on Parag's YouTube channel surfaced for a few seconds. It was seen that his search history included queries about Bollywood actresses Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan. The RR captain had later claimed that it was an attempt to tarnish his image.

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