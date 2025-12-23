Robin Uthappa Reckons 'Indian Cricket is a Strange Place'; Questions BCCI Over Shubman Gill's Shock Snub From T20 World Cup 2026 Squad

T20 World Cup 2026: Shubman Gill was snubbed from India's T20 World Cup 2026 squad and that made headlines. Not many would have believed that the then-T20 vice-captain could be dropped, but he was. A few days after his ouster from the side, former India cricketer Robin Uthappa has said that Indian cricket is a strange place. As per Uthappa, Gill could have been stripped of his vice-captaincy - but should have still been in the squad.

‘Indian cricket is a strange place’

"Indian cricket is a strange place. You would think there would be some semblance of predictability. It's a great side, a fantastic side, no doubt. But hearts are broken for sure. I empathize with them. You've got to feel bad for Shubman Gill. He's the captain of the Test and ODI side. Worst-case scenario, I thought somebody else might be named the vice-captain, but he'd find a spot in the side - maybe not in the XI, but at least as a third opener," Uthappa said on his YouTube channel.

Gill Loss is Samson's Profit