Updated 23 December 2025 at 10:24 IST
Robin Uthappa Reckons 'Indian Cricket is a Strange Place'; Questions BCCI Over Shubman Gill's Shock Snub From T20 World Cup 2026 Squad
T20 World Cup 2026: Former India cricketer Robin Uthappa reckons 'Indian cricket is a strange place' after Shubman Gill's shock snub.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
T20 World Cup 2026: Shubman Gill was snubbed from India's T20 World Cup 2026 squad and that made headlines. Not many would have believed that the then-T20 vice-captain could be dropped, but he was. A few days after his ouster from the side, former India cricketer Robin Uthappa has said that Indian cricket is a strange place. As per Uthappa, Gill could have been stripped of his vice-captaincy - but should have still been in the squad.
‘Indian cricket is a strange place’
"Indian cricket is a strange place. You would think there would be some semblance of predictability. It's a great side, a fantastic side, no doubt. But hearts are broken for sure. I empathize with them. You've got to feel bad for Shubman Gill. He's the captain of the Test and ODI side. Worst-case scenario, I thought somebody else might be named the vice-captain, but he'd find a spot in the side - maybe not in the XI, but at least as a third opener," Uthappa said on his YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Gill Loss is Samson's Profit
Gill, who was made the vice-captain of the T20I side just ahead of the Asia Cup earlier in the year, did not live up to his potential. He could not even manage one fifty-plus score in his last 18 T20I outings. Gill missed the last two T20Is versus South Africa due to a toe injury and in the final T20I - Sanju Samson, replacing Gill, hit a fluent 37 off 22 balls to convince everyone that he is the right choice as opener.
Published By : Ankit Banerjee
Published On: 23 December 2025 at 10:20 IST