Jemimah Rodrigues Congratulates 'Sister' Smriti Mandhana As She Attains Monumental Feat In T20I Cricket

Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues fist bump each other during the 1st T20I match against Bangladesh of India Women tour of Bangladesh, 2023, at Shere Bangla National Stadium | Image: ANI

India Women's cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues congratulates her teammate and close friend Smriti Mandhana for attaining a significant feat in women's T20 International cricket during the India vs Sri Lanka T20I clash in Visakhapatnam.

Opener Smriti Mandhana walked in and showed early intent with the bat. The opener struck 25 off 25, providing the Women in Blue with a decent start. Following Shafali's dismissal, Mandhana paired up with Jemimah Rodrigues for a brief partnership.

Jemimah Rodrigues Lauds Smriti Mandhana For Reaching Major T20I Milestone

Smriti Mandhana attained a historic milestone with her 25-run knock. The Indian Women's vice-captain became the first Indian and only the second cricketer in cricket history to complete 4000 runs in women's T20I cricket.

Only New Zealand's Suzie Bates had attained the milestone women's T20I feat before Smriti Mandhana marched into the elite club.

Mandhana has gradually risen from a personal setback, and the milestone achievement speaks volumes about her growth and passion for the game as she continues to be a bright light as India's opener in women's cricket.

Following India Women's victory in Visakhapatnam, Jemimah Rodrigues congratulated her teammate and vice-captain for attaining a significant accomplishment in women's T20I cricket.

On Instagram Stories, Jemimah re-shared the BCCI's graphic on Mandhana's record and wrote, “She’s my sister! Also crazy biceps.”

India Seal 1-0 Series Lead With Clinical Victory In Visakhapatnam

After India Women opted to bowl first in Vizag, Sri Lanka Women managed to post a low-par 121 at the loss of six wickets. The Women in Blue's brilliant fielding helped them secure three run-out dismissals in the competition. Sree Charani, Kranti Goud and Deepti Sharma also picked up a dismissal each.

As India came out for the chase, Smriti Mandhana provided a steady start with 25. Shafali Verma was dismissed at just nine, but Jemimah Rodrigues walked in with the attacking intent and scored an unbeaten 44-ball 69.