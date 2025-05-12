'Something Beautiful' - Robin Uthappa Remembers When Virat Kohli Came Back to Play Ranji Trophy After His Father's Death

Virat Kohli walking away from Test cricket, the format he has long described as his favourite, led to a bunch of tributes pouring in from the world of cricket.

It also led to fans taking a trip down memory lane, with many remembering some of the moments from Kohli's career that stood out.

One of the most talked-about moments of Kohli's career comes from his time in domestic cricket when playing for Delhi.

In 2006, Kohli's father passed away in the middle of a Ranji Trophy game vs Karnataka - and the youngster stunned everyone by coming back to bat just a few hours after his father's last rites were carried out.

What's more, Kohli scored 90 and helped Delhi avoid a follow-on.

Uthappa Recounts Watching Kohli

Robin Uthappa, who has played alongside Kohli both for India and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, recalls watching Kohli come out knowing what had happened the night prior.

"We heard about Virat, we heard about this young kid's father's demise. There was some accommodation that we needed to do as far as an extra fielder and all that's concerned. But then he came on to bat the following day, which was pretty incredible. I remember just kind of speaking to him for about 30 seconds or so, just offering my condolences. He was very, very sweet about it," Uthappa said.

Uthappa recalled Kohli not showing any emotion on the cricket field, despite clearly being impacted by what had happened.

"But when he batted that day, there was something about his eyes and the way he batted. Very resolute when he batted, very few emotions, very resolute. Not like the burning fire we see Virat batting with, it was, it was more like an ember, you know what I mean? It was just like steady and controlled and keeping everything in check, something very beautiful, I felt."

Kohli's Test Legacy

In 123 Tests, Kohli amassed 9320 runs at an average of 46.85. This included 30 centuries and 31 fifties.