'269, Signing Off': IPL Franchises to Fans; How World Reacted to Ex-India Captain Virat Kohli's Shock Retirement Call

Virat Kohli Retires: The former India captain has called it a day from the longer format of the game and tributes are now pouring in. While one cannot deny the fact that the whispers about this was doing the rounds, but still to actually make it official is totally different. Reportedly, the Board of Control of Cricket in India claimed that they have asked Kohli to give the decision a rethink.

With Kohli having called it a day in Test cricket, it is surely ‘an end of an era’. Kohli, who played Test cricket for 14 years, shared the piece of information with his fans with a heartfelt post. In the post he mentioned how Test cricket has taught him life lessons and shaped his life. Here is how fans reacted to this development.

‘End of And Era’

What Next For Kohli?

Meanwhile, Kohli will continue to play ODI cricket for India and the IPL. For the unversed, Kohli has thrown in the towel from T20Is as well after helping India win the 2024 T20 WC.