Virat Kohli Achieves Another Special Ton In Ranchi ODI, India Superstar Secures 100th 50+ Score At Home

India's Virat Kohli plays a shot during the first One Day International match between India and South Africa in Ranchi | Image: AP

Virat Kohli turned back time with a classic performance in the series opener ODI clash against South Africa. The superstar Indian ODI cricketer secured a power-packed half-century in style. Kohli secured a significant feat after picking up his half-century by securing his 100th 50+ ODI score while in action at home.

At the JSCA International Cricket Stadium in Ranchi, the Ro-Ko Magic was felt immensely as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli troubled the Proteas bowling unit with their brilliant partnership to carry Team India. Fans were treated to timeless shot selections from the superstar Indian cricketing duo.

Virat Kohli Registers Unique Feat In Ranchi ODI Against South Africa

In the second ball of the 18th over, Virat Kohli whipped a good-length ball off Corbin Boach that angled towards the right.

A neat flick from the 37-year-old, and he sent it wide over long-on and over the ropes. The former India captain brought up his 76th ODI fifty in style with a solid six, and the Proteas Men could do nothing but watch the ball sail by.

Virat Kohli's 76th ODI fifty also marked his 100th 50+ score while playing at a home venue. He also sailed past Sachin Tendulkar's record to become the batter with the most fifties (59) in ODIs in India.

The Indian batter also picked up back-to-back ODI half-centuries, with his previous one coming against Australia in the 3rd ODI at the SCG.

King Kohli was at his best as he slammed consecutive sixes in Corbin Bosch's over. Virat slammed the next ball over deep point to score another huge maximum. Fans thoroughly enjoyed Kohli's onslaught against the Proteas Men.

The Rohit-Virat Partnership Steals The Show In Ranchi

Fans at the JSCA International Cricket Stadium were treated to a special performance from Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Following Yashasvi Jaiswal's dismissal, Virat Kohli walked in to bat at number three and stabilised the team with a steady performance.

Rohit and Virat showed flashes of brilliance as they stitched a solid partnership, with solid maximums and timely boundaries coming off their bats. The duo looked well composed as they went on to forge a 136-run stand.