Rohit Sharma Agrees to BCCI's New Mandate of Playing Domestic Cricket to Stay Fit; Virat Kohli Yet to Give Clarity

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are arguably the best white-ball players of the generation and now that they only feature in the ODI format - fitness automatically becomes a question. How would they manage to remain fit? In order to keep them fit and active, the Board of Control of Cricket in India reportedly asked the two superstars to feature in domestic cricket regularly.

As per the Indian Express, Rohit has informed the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) that he will be available to play in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Now, while Rohit has confirmed his availability, Virat Kohli, who resides in London with his family, is yet to do so.

"The board and team management have conveyed to both of them that they will have to play domestic cricket if they want to play for India. As they both have retired from two formats, they have to play domestic cricket to be match fit," sources in the BCCI told The Indian Express.

Will RoKo Feature in VHT?

Not long back, after the two big stars failed in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy - they were asked by the board to play domestic cricket. Back then, the two icons of Indian cricket agreed to the directive passed by the board and featured in the Ranji Trophy. After featuring in a solitary Ranji game, they shockingly announced their retirement from Test cricket just ahead of the England tour. For the unversed, the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament too is scheduled to start on November 26.

