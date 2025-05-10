Virat Kohli Retirement: There is no questioning the fact that Virat Kohli, who is considered to be an ambassador of Test cricket, is probably the best to have held a bat. His astronomical numbers speak for him. Then why did he decide to retire from Test cricket at the age of 36 when he is super fit, unlike Rohit Sharma - who called it a day from the longer version recently as well.

While Kohli's call at every level seems puzzling - what may have prompted him to make this move? In this article, that is what we will try to list out.

Possible Reasons Why Kohli Decided to Retire From Test Cricket

Family life with Anushka & Kids in London? Reports have time and again claimed that Kohli eventually wants to settle down in London, where he has bought a residence. Kohli is now a father of two and is no secret that he is a family man to the core. Kohli has always credited actress Anushka Sharma for his success. This seems to be a very good reason behind Kohli's shock call.

Rohit Retired Recently: It is no secret that Rohit and Virat Kohli share a very good bond. Apart from being arguably the best batters to have represented India, both Rohit and Kohli have had innumerable memorable partnerships. And hence, it is not wrong to assume that Rohit's call may have had a bearing on Kohli's move.

Gambhir & His Superstar Culture: He may not have taken names but he spoke of the ‘superstar culture’ existent in the Indian dressing-room after their loss against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. And no one is a bigger superstar than Kohli - so, was Gambhir the reason behind the former India captain's call to retire from Test cricket? Could very well be.

IPL 2025 Suspension: This seems to be a far-fetched assumption, but this could have played a part. RCB have never won the IPL silverware and this season they were in good form when the tournament got called off. Kohli was also the leading run-getter - is he feeling fatigued mentally?