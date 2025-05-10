Virat Kohli Fans Heartbroken on Decision to Retire From Test Cricket Ahead of England Tour; Can BCCI Convince Him?

Ind vs Eng: Virat Kohli is arguably the best batter of the generation, if not the best ever and hence his decision to retire from Tests has disturbed fans. A report on Saturday morning claimed that Kohli has decided to throw in the towel and say goodbye to Test cricket ahead of the much-important England tour. Kohli is 36 and supremely fit and hence his decision has shocked his innumerable fans.

Some fans have also gone on to cite Sachin Tendulkar's example. Tendulkar, who is considered to be the epitome of batsmanship, called it a day from the longer version of the game at the age of 40. Here are some of the comments from the fans who are distraught and heartbroken.

‘Even Sachin Retired at 40’ - Fans React

Kohli is in good form in white-ball cricket. He may not have had the best of Border-Gavaskar Trophy earlier this year in Australia, yet he remains as one of India's finest in Test cricket as well with 8,895 runs to his name in 105 matches, including 27 centuries.