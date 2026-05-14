Rohit Sharma as Impact Sub? Check Mumbai Indians' Predicted XII For Today's IPL 2026 Match vs PBKS

PBKS vs MI, IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians take on Punjab Kings at Dharamsala on Thursday and the whisper is that Rohit Sharma may feature as the Impact Sub. He was out of action for roughly a month after picking up a hamstring injury. Now that he is back, it would be interesting to see what role is he given. One reckons the MI management may use Rohit's services as an Impact Player for today's contest against Punjab. Rohit isn't getting younger and hence it is the duty of the franchise to look after his workload.