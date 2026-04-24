Rohit Sharma Asked to Retire After Ex-MI Captain Misses Another IPL 2026 Game: 'Uska Jane Ka...'

MI vs CSK, IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma was not part of the Mumbai Indians side on Thursday night as they lost to CSK. And hence former India cricketer Virender Sehwag reckons it is time for him to call it a day. Sehwag pointed out how Rohit has not been living up to the expectations in the shortest format.

‘Uska jaane ka time aa gaya’

“If you look at Rohit's IPL numbers in the last 10 years, he scored more than 400 runs only once. So he is not the kind of player who thinks that I need to score 500 or 700 runs. If he thinks, he might. When he became the Indian captain, he said that he wanted to be the player who wants to cash in on the powerplay and take the chances, so he wanted to make all the sacrifices alone, but he is not considering the fact that at the end of the day when he is not performing, it is your legacy that is getting hurt," Sehwag told Cricbuzz.

"Ab uska jaane ka time aa gaya, (It's already time for him to retire), and before retiring, you would want to give fans something to remember you by, and not moments that force them to think, why are they not dropping him,” he added.

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