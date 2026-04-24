WATCH | Hardik Pandya Asking Girlfriend to go Home After Mumbai Indians Humiliating Loss in IPL 2026 vs CSK Draws Unnecessary Attention

MI vs CSK, IPL 2026: Once the game was over, the spotlight was on MI captain Hardik Pandya as every reaction and gesture of him was being captured. MI lost the game by 103 runs and after the loss, Hardik was spotted asking his girlfriend Mahieka to go back home. Hardik's son Agastya was also there. Going by the gestures, it seemed like Hardik asked Mahieka to go home and then make a call. The clip has now surfaced on social space and is now going viral. Here is the clip.

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Speaking of Hardik, he had a match to forget. With the ball, he conceded 38 runs in two overs and then with the bat, all he could score was a run off two balls.

"I think that in the powerplay, losing that early wicket is always going to be tricky. You are always chasing the game and we could not cope up after that. I think that will be the chat where we will go back to again, go forward and figure out what we need to do. We have a couple of days. We just need to see what we can do best," Pandya said at the post-match presentation after the loss.

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Samson Shines BRIGHTEST

Samson is truly shining in the yellow. The opening batter registered his second century of the season and was the chief architect of the win. Samson set it up beautifully with the bat and then Akeal Hosain did the rest with the ball. Hosain picked up four wicket to bundle out Mumbai for a paltry 104 runs. With the win, CSK move up to the fifth spot in the points table.

CSK take on GT on Sunday and they would like to continue the winning momentum.