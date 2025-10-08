Man On Mission Rohit Sharma Brushes Aside Retirement Rumours With Shocking Transformation Ahead Of IND vs AUS ODI Series

Rohit Sharma, India's former three-format captain, will be spotted in the iconic blue jersey after seven months, when India lock horns with Australia in a three-match ODI series. Rohit last played the fifty-over format in March earlier this year, where he led India to a Champions Trophy win, his second ICC trophy as the leader of the 'Men in Blue'.

Earlier this year, Rohit Sharma had announced his retirement from Test cricket, and he will only continue to play the fifty-over format for India.

Rohit Sharma Stuns Everybody With His Physical Transformation

Despite performing well for India on the field across formats, Rohit Sharma's fitness has always been questioned. The questions around Rohit Sharma's fitness has played a huge part in his critics questioning his commitment to play for India till the 2027 ODI World Cup. The former India skipper has now shut his critics down with a massive physical transformation, and he now looks all set to dominate the Australia series, despite Shubman Gill replacing him as the ODI skipper.

In his first public appearance in quite a few months, the 38-year-old Indian skipper has looked as fit as ever. Pictures of Rohit Sharma working out in the gym had gone viral a few months back, but his recent physical condition is a testament to the hard work that he might have gone through in the past few months. Sharma, who was attending the CEAT Cricket Awards, turned heads courtesy of the lean look that he was flaunting.

Rohit, who was spotted wearing a maroon suit, was later joined in by his India teammates Shreyas Iyer and Sanju Samson.

Here's A Look At Rohit Sharma's ODI Numbers