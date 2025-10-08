Updated 8 October 2025 at 10:11 IST
Man On Mission Rohit Sharma Brushes Aside Retirement Rumours With Shocking Transformation Ahead Of IND vs AUS ODI Series
Shubman Gill has replaced Rohit Sharma as the Indian ODI skipper. India will visit Australia to play three ODIs and five T20Is. The Shubman Gill-led side is currently locking horns with West Indies in a two-match Test series
Rohit Sharma, India's former three-format captain, will be spotted in the iconic blue jersey after seven months, when India lock horns with Australia in a three-match ODI series. Rohit last played the fifty-over format in March earlier this year, where he led India to a Champions Trophy win, his second ICC trophy as the leader of the 'Men in Blue'.
Earlier this year, Rohit Sharma had announced his retirement from Test cricket, and he will only continue to play the fifty-over format for India.
Rohit Sharma Stuns Everybody With His Physical Transformation
Despite performing well for India on the field across formats, Rohit Sharma's fitness has always been questioned. The questions around Rohit Sharma's fitness has played a huge part in his critics questioning his commitment to play for India till the 2027 ODI World Cup. The former India skipper has now shut his critics down with a massive physical transformation, and he now looks all set to dominate the Australia series, despite Shubman Gill replacing him as the ODI skipper.
In his first public appearance in quite a few months, the 38-year-old Indian skipper has looked as fit as ever. Pictures of Rohit Sharma working out in the gym had gone viral a few months back, but his recent physical condition is a testament to the hard work that he might have gone through in the past few months. Sharma, who was attending the CEAT Cricket Awards, turned heads courtesy of the lean look that he was flaunting.
Rohit, who was spotted wearing a maroon suit, was later joined in by his India teammates Shreyas Iyer and Sanju Samson.
Here's A Look At Rohit Sharma's ODI Numbers
Former captain Rohit Sharma will go down as a white-ball legend, and his numbers in the ODI does complete justice to this tag. From 273 games, Rohit Sharma scored 11,168 runs for India in the fifty-over format at an average of 48.77. Rohit has 32 hundreds and 3 double hundreds to his name, and he also led India to a Champions Trophy victory earlier this year.
