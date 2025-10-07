Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma's Arch-Rival Returns For IND vs AUS Series, Aussie Star To Play Three-Match ODI Series Against Shubman Gill-Led Side

India and Australia are all set to lock horns with each other in eight white-ball games. On their limited-overs white-ball tour to Australia, the 'men in blue' will play three One Day Internationals and five T20Is. India have been an invincible force in the T20Is, the shortest international format, but as far as the ODIs go, India will start a new era, a new journey, under young captain Shubman Gill, who replaced Rohit Sharma as the skipper.

Mitchell Starc Returns for India vs Australia ODIs

Just like India, Australia too will have a new leader in the three-match ODI series. Australia's ODI World Cup-winning captain Pat Cummins has been rested due to an injury, and he is in a race against time to regain match fitness ahead of The Ashes. Cricket Australia announced Australia's squad for the upcoming three ODIs and the five T20Is against the 'men in blue'.

Aussie pacer Mitchell Starc, who announced his retirement from the T20Is earlier this year, has returned for the One Day Internationals, and he will spearhead the Aussie pacer attack. The India vs Australia ODI series will also grab a lot of eyeballs as Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are returning to play international cricket after a period of seven months. Mitchell Starc has enjoyed a great rivalry against both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, and it might be one last time when the fans enjoy this rivalry.

Australia's ODI Squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Renshaw, Matthew Short, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

Glenn Maxwell Left Out of T20Is

Australia and Punjab Kings' Glenn Maxwell suffered a freak injury to his wrists while training ahead of the start of the Australia vs New Zealand three-match T20I series. The star batter is still recovering from his injury and hasn't fully recovered as of now. Just like the ODIs, Mitchell Marsh will lead the Aussies in the T20I format.