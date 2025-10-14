Rohit Sharma Caught On Camera At Mumbai Airport; Cricketer Off To Delhi To Join India Squad Pre-Australia Tour

Rohit Sharma is on his way to Delhi, where he will join the Indian camp. The former Indian captain was seen at the Mumbai Airport as he departed for the national capital.

The Indian Cricket Team, under Shubman Gill's captaincy, secured a clinical 2-0 win over the West Indies. At the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, the hosts secured a seven-wicket triumph in the second Test. The Men in Blue had secured a clinical victory in Ahmedabad by an innings and 140 runs.

Rohit Sharma Reaches Mumbai Airport, To Jet Off For Delhi

Following the India-West Indies Tests, all the attention now diverts to white-ball cricket, as the Men in Blue will be touring Australia. The ODI series will mark the return of Indian cricket stalwarts, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

In a video shared on various social media platforms, Rohit Sharma was seen entering the Mumbai International Airport. The Indian cricketer reached the airport in his exotic Lamborghini Urus SE and was seen walking towards the entrance gate.

With a blue t-shirt, grey cap and black shades, Rohit Sharma was in travel mode as he is expected to reach Delhi and join the Indian camp. The 38-year-old looked in phenomenal shape, as he put significant effort into dropping weight and honing his skills with the bat.

Virat Kohli Also Arrives In Delhi Before Australia Tour

Rohit Sharma will join the Indian camp, which is currently in Delhi. The Men in Blue were in red-ball action against the West Indies, and several players are bound for the upcoming Australia tour.

Apart from Rohit, Team India superstar Rohit Sharma arrived in Delhi. On Tuesday morning, the superstar Indian cricketer touched down in the national capital, with fans and media turning up in huge numbers to get a glimpse of him.

The Indian cricketer promptly made his way to the car waiting for him as he ignored the fans' requests.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma would be the highlights of the entire ODI series between Australia and India. Both of them are returning to international cricket after a significant gap.