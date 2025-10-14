Updated 14 October 2025 at 15:00 IST
Injured Hardik Pandya Set To Check In At BCCI COE, India All-Rounder To Map Out His Road To Return: Report
Hardik Pandya heads to the BCCI COE for assessment of the left quadriceps strain he sustained during the Asia Cup. Following the medical evaluation, a recovery timeline would be presented to the cricketer.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
India all-rounder Hardik Pandya will be checking in at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (COE) on Tuesday to undergo assessment over the injury he picked up during the 2025 Asia Cup.
Pandya would link up with the medical staff at the COE in Bengaluru, who would take a look at the extent of his injury and provide a timeline for his return to competitive action.
Hardik Pandya Heads To BCCI COE After Asia Cup Injury, Comeback Timeline Looms
Hardik Pandya suffered an injury ahead of the 2025 Asia Cup Final in Dubai. The swashbuckling Indian all-rounder sustained a left quadriceps injury in the match against Sri Lanka, which led to him missing out on the Asia Cup Summit Clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
According to TOI Sports, the 32-year-old Indian all-rounder will check in at the BCCI COE to assess the left quadriceps injury he picked up during India's recent appearance at the 2025 Asia Cup.
Additionally, reports specified that the initial timeline for Hardik Pandya's injury was four to six weeks. But he will be reporting to the Centre of Excellence for proper examinations.
Injury Rules Out Hardik Pandya From Upcoming Away White-Ball Series vs Australia
The quadriceps injury cost him key game time, as Hardik Pandya had to be replaced by Rinku Singh in the Asia Cup Final. Hardik picked up four wickets and scored 48 runs. It was not the best outing for Pandya, but Team India managed to get the job done.
Hardik Pandya's absence led to the selection of young Indian all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy for Team India's upcoming white-ball series against Australia.
Reddy had a decent outing in the land down under when he was part of the touring squad in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in 2024-25.
He notched up his maiden ton for India and is expected to play a key role for the side in the upcoming series.
Team India begins its white-ball tour of Australia with the three-match ODI series, beginning on October 19 at the Optus Stadium in Perth, Western Australia.
Pavitra Shome
14 October 2025