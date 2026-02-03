Rohit Sharma Expresses Gratitude Upon Being Named As Padma Shri Awardee: 'A Very Special Moment'

India's Rohit Sharma celebrates his century during the ODI match against Australia at Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney | Image: ANI

India ODI cricketer Rohit Sharma has conveyed his appreciation after being conferred with the Padma Shri. The former India captain is among the recipients of one of India's highest civilian honours for his contribution to the nation in the realm of sports.

Team India cricketers Rohit Sharma and Harmanpreet Kaur Bhullar were conferred with the prestigious Padma Shri awards ahead of the 77th Republic Day.

Rohit Sharma Expresses Gratitude After Receiving Padma Shri Honour

Rohit Sharma expressed his appreciation following the announcement of the Padma Shri Award. The former Indian skipper conveyed his gratitude to the Government of India and called the moment extra special for him and his family.

The T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy-winning captain for India also reiterated his dedication to winning more titles and matches for the nation and putting up even better performances while in action for the country.

Advertisement

“Receiving the Padma Shri is a very special moment for me and my family. I thank the Government of India for this honour. I am also grateful to all those who have played an important role in my career. My effort to win matches and trophies for my country will always continue. Thank you. Jai Hind,” Rohit Sharma said in a video.

Advertisement

Rohit Sharma Emerges as one of India's Greatest Captains

Rohit Sharma has been one of India's most successful captains after winning two ICC titles. Under his captaincy, Team India broke its longstanding title jinx after winning the T20 World Cup in 2024. The Men in Blue defeated South Africa in a nail-biting summit clash in Barbados.

Team India went on to win the ICC Champions Trophy title in 2025 after defeating New Zealand in Dubai. Under Rohit's captaincy, India established profound dominance in white-ball cricket with their victory in CT25.