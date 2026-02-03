CSK To Follow Delhi Capitals And RCB Way? CEO Kasi Viswanathan Opens Up On WPL Entry

For the past few years, women's cricket have seen massive growth, which was amplified with the recent ODI World Cup win by the Indian Women's Cricket team. The growth of women's cricket could also be seen in the Women's Premier League (WPL), with IPL franchises like the Mumbai Indians, the Royal Challengers Bangalore, and the Delhi Capitals featuring in the league.

While these franchises invested in the WPL, one huge IPL franchise was missing from the 2023 WPL launch was Chennai Super Kings. However, after four full seasons of WPL, CSK CEO Kasi Vishwanathan has finally confirmed that the franchise is ready to extend its footprint in women's cricket.

Notably, WPL's rise in popularity could be reflected in its viewership numbers, which have surpassed major global sporting leagues, including the UEFA Champions League and the English Premier League.

Advertisement

CSK CEO Confirms WPL Plans

The confirmation came from CEO Kasi Vishwanathan while he was speaking at the Invest in Tamil Nadu conclave. Vishwanathan shared that while the move won't be immediate, it is imminent that they will look to expand CSK's footprints, and when they decide to do it, women's cricket would be their first target. Additionally, he shared that CSK might explore other sports options as well.

When asked about the franchise's long-term plan, Kasi Vishwanathan shared, "Not immediately, but certainly in the coming years, CSK will expand its footprint. Our first target will be women’s cricket. We may also go into other sports over time."

Advertisement

Which IPL Franchises Do Not Have A WPL Team?

At present, CSK are not the only IPL franchise without a women's team. Other IPL teams like Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings, and Rajasthan Royals are yet to enter the WPL.