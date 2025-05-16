Rohit Sharma Felicitated By Mumbai Cricket Association, Joins Sachin Tendulkar As MCA Unveils Stand Named After Him

Rohit Sharma has been a very common name in the cricket circuit in recent years. The Indian opener has entertained his country with his unique batting style over the years.

MCA Unveils Rohit Sharma Stand At Wankhede Stadium

The Maharashtra Cricket Association has unveiled the Rohit Sharma stand at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday. The Indian ODI captain was present on the occasion with his wife and family.

Rohit becomes the second active cricketer after Virat Kohli to have a stand named after him. Mumbai Indians will host the Delhi Capitals on May 21, and Rohit Sharma insisted it will be a very surreal feeling to play in front of his own stand. As quoted by ANI, he said, "It will be a surreal feeling on 21st when I come here and play against Delhi Capitals, representing Mumbai Indians, and to have a stand, it will be a very, very special feeling. It'll even get special while representing the country whenever that happens. India plays whichever team here, which will make it even more special. I am grateful to have this big honour in front of so many people, especially my family, my mom and dad, my brother, his wife, and my wife, who is also present here. I'm so grateful for whatever they sacrificed for me... I also thank my special team, Mumbai Indians..."

The Pavilion Level 3 has been dedicated to the former Mumbai Indians skipper who recently retired from the Test format. Alongside the Rohit Sharma stand, MCA also unveiled the Ajit Wadekar Stand and the MCA Office Lounge.

Rohit Sharma's Influence In Indian Cricket Has Been Huge