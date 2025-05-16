IPL 2025: Mustafizur Rahman Finally Gets BCB Clearance, Set To Join Delhi Capitals But One Condition

Mustafizur Rahman has finally got the necessary No Objection Certificate from the Bangladesh Cricket Board and will appear for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025. The Bangladesh fast bowler was named a replacement for Jake Fraser-McGurk, who will miss the remainder of the IPL.

Following the rising tension between India and Pakistan, the tournament was called off for a week, and the match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals was called off in Dharamsala. BCCI released the revised IPL schedule, and on May 17, the IPL 2025 will resume with a match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders.

As per ESPN Cricinfo, the BCB has given the nod for Mustafizur. But the former CSK pacer will only be available for DC's three remaining group stage games and should Axar Patel's team manage to sneak into the IPL playoffs they won't be able to avail of his service. Mustafizur is expected to feature for Bangladesh against UAE in the 1st T20I and will then travel to India to take part in IPL 2025.