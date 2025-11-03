Rohit Sharma Gets Emotional As Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India Win Maiden Women's World Cup After Commanding Win Over South Africa In Final

Women's World Cup 2025: As soon as the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India won their maiden Women's World Cup title after beating South Africa in the final at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, the broadcast camera shifted to former Indian men's cricket team captain Rohit Sharma, and it was clearly visible that the T20 World Cup skipper became emotional as he looked up the sky.

Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India won the final match at the Women's World Cup 2025 after sealing a convincing 52-run win over South Africa, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, on Sunday, November 3.

In the third delivery of the 46th, Deepti Sharma threw a full toss ball, South Africa batter Nadine de Klerk tried to swing it towards the extra cover. But the Indian captain, Harmanpreet Kaur, dived and grabbed the ball with both hands. After taking the catch, Harmanpreet Kaur didn't stop and took a round of the field.

All-Round India Thrash South Africa To Clinch Maiden Women's World Cup Title

Recapping the match, Shafali Verma displayed a powerful knock, scoring 87 runs from 78 balls at a strike rate of 111.54. Deepti Sharma (58 runs from 58 balls) and Richa Ghosh (34 runs from 24 balls) later played a clutch knock and powered India to 298/7 in the first innings.

Ayabonga Khaka led the South African bowling attack with a three-wicket haul from a nine-over spell.

During the run chase, Laura Wolvaardt was the lone performer for South Africa after she played a 101-run knock from 98 balls at a strike rate of 103.06.

Deepti Sharma led the Indian bowling attack with her five-wicket haul as it helped the Women in Blue to restrict South Africa at 246 and clinch a 52-run win over the Proteas at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.