India Women Paint The World Blue, Beat South Africa By 52 Runs To Win Maiden Women's ODI World Cup For First Time In 52 Years

Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India has scripted history. A new world champion has been crowned after 25 years, and the 'Women in Blue' can now call themselves the World Champions. Destiny has panned out in a very special way for Harmanpreet Kaur and her women. A loss against South Africa and Australia had cast shadows of doubts on their hopes of winning the World Cup, but India regrouped and defeated both these teams in the semi-final and the final to claim their maiden ODI World Cup win.

After their heartbreaks in the finals of 2005 and 2017, India have finally crossed the finish line. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and vice-captain Smriti Mandhana were a part of the 2017 Indian team which faltered in the final stages of the World Cup, but today, eight years later, they have accomplished their biggest goal in Mumbai.

India Bat South Africa Out of the Game

South Africa skipper Laura Wolvaardt opted to bowl first after winning the toss at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai, and it surprised everybody. The South African team wanted to make the most out of the moist and overcast conditions, but the 'Women in Blue' had other ideas in mind. Smriti Mandhana, the veteran, who isn't a stranger to rising up on big stages, joined hands with Shafali Verma, and the duo registered an opening stand of 104 runs. This was nothing but a strong foundation for things that were about to transpire in this high-stakes clash.

Shafali Verma, who had made her India comeback in the previous game against Australia, left the Proteas stunned. The 21-year-old batter scored 87 runs off 78 balls, and in her pursuit to score quick runs for her team, she ended up losing her wicket. All hopes were then pinned on Harmanpreet Kaur and local girl Jemimah Rodrigues, the star duo who left Australia scarred and knocked them out of the World Cup.

Unfortunately, neither Jemimah nor Harmanpreet could get going, and South Africa slowly crawled their way back into the game. The Proteas hardly knew that Deepti Sharma and Richa Ghosh had other ideas in their mind. Deepti Sharma kept her cool and scored 58 runs from as many deliveries, but the final flourish came from the Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Richa Ghosh, who kept on scoring boundaries for fun.

Richa's last-minute heroics and Deepti Sharma's technical dominance propelled India's score to 298. The hosts did fall short of the 300-run mark, but their score was enough for them to outplay Laura Wolvaardt and her women.

Deepti Sharma Bamboozles South African Batters

Chasing 299 was never going to be easy for South Africa, but Deepti Sharma made it even more difficult for the Proteas women. Deepti bowled a total of 57 deliveries and clinched 5 wickets. After scoring 58 runs, Deepti Sharma turned things around with the ball as well as she broke the back of South Africa's batting.